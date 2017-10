The Los Angeles funk band Orgone were early adopters of the current retro-soul craze, playing covers of Booker T and Isaac Hayes alongside originals that fit right in with those covers. That made them logical openers for Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings' tour last year, where the band played originals from their dual 2010 albums, Cali Fever and Killion Vaults , a brass-heavy mix of Afrobeat, R&B and funk.