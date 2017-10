Spanish painter Joan Miro is widely regarded as one of the great Surrealists, it not one of the great artists of the 20th century, renowned for his lively, childlike imagination, playful brush strokes and his use of vibrant color. Inspired by David Barnett’s 2009 visit to the Miro Museum in Barcelona, through July 17 the David Barnett Gallery is hosting a display of Miro lithographs and posters, including 18 pieces from the series “Maravillas con Variaciones Acrosticas en el Jardin de Miro.”