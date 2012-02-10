The Times Cinema hosts its annual screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated films to see in theaters: the shorts. This week's Oscar-Nominated Animated Short Films program, which will be followed next week by a program of live-action shorts, includes five widely praised offerings, including “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” about a world where books come to life, and “Wild Life,” about a cultured man in 1909 who attempts to become a rancher, only to realize he's not quite cut out for the prairie life. America's favorite studio, Pixar, contributes the short “La Luna,” about a boy introduced to his grandpa's unusual line of work. (Multiple screenings through Feb. 15.)