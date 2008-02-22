Let’s face it: Unless you have the time and disposable income to fly to film festivals around the world, it can be difficult to see all the selections that the Academy nominates for their short-film category. Thankfully, the Oscar Nominated Short Films program, which screens at the Times Cinema through Feb. 28, with showings at 7 and 9:30 p.m. tonight, makes it easy. Three sweet comedies from Italy, France and Belgium are book-ended by loftier (and lengthier) dramas from Denmark and the United Kingdom.