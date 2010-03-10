Oscar Nominated Shorts

The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including The Lady and the Reaper , a Spanish cartoon about a doctor and nurse who fight off the grim reaper to save an old lady and A Matter of Loaf and Death , a British animated short about murder in the bakery business. Live-action highlights include The Door , about the human toll of the Chernobyl accident, and The New Tenants , a Danish short about a couple that accidentally gives a bag of heroin to an elderly neighbor, mistaking it for flour.