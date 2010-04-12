Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett jettisoned the moniker at the end of 2009 and released his latest album, Heartland , under his own name. It’s his most ambitious work yet, combining electronic ambiance and classical music in daring, soaring arrangements. Outside of his solo works, Pallett remains an in-demand session player, thanks to his string arrangements on Arcade Fire’s Funeral , which preceded collaborations with Grizzly Bear, Fucked Up, Beirut, Stars, Pet Shop Boys and The Mountain Goats.