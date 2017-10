Minnesotan wallflower and Owl City brainchild Adam Young, one of last year’s biggest music success stories, built such word of mouth through his MySpace account that Universal Republic offered him a record contract. It was a smart move: Young’s doe-eyed single “Fireflies” became one of the year’s most inescapable hits. The synth-pop tune was remarkable both for its sales (over 3 million) and its uncanny resemblance to The Postal Service, right down to Young’s Ben Gibbard-esque whine.