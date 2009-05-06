When big corporations besiege the interests of foreign minorities, it usually goes unnoticed, but Laura Graham’s 2007 documentary Owners of the Water spotlights a case where these minorities fought back. The big corporation, Cargill, had been tearing down surrounding forests and dumping agro-toxins in Mato Grosso, Brazil where it cultivated soybeans, causing one of the state’s indigenous people to stage a public protest to help grow awareness about Cargill’s abuses. Director Graham will be in attendance at tonight’s screening, which concludes the semester’s “Share the Earth” environmental film series.