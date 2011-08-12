¡OYE! and Klassik

Milwaukee rapper ¡OYE! introduced himself last year with In My Mind , an arty five-song digital EP that took inspiration from his Latin heritage, which he followed up with another free EP this spring, The Brown Bomber . Both featured production from Klassik, a rising talent in his own right. The singer/rapper/producer released one of last year's most distinct local releases, Death of a Beatmaker , a short EP of jazzy arrangements, neo-soul grooves and glistening, clubby electronics. Tonight the pair tops a bill supported by several Milwaukee rappers with which they've regularly collaborated, RTystic, Seismic, Blizz McFly and Sunny Daze, as well as Minneapolis singer K.Raydio.