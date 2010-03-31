OYE! and Klassik

Milwaukee’s Karl Iglesias has been rapping under the name OYE! for less than two years, but he’s already played support for some big shows with Wale, Ludacris, Colin Munroe and Young Chris. Tonight at MOCT, the young Puerto Rican emcee headlines a show behind his debut EP, In My Mind , which has been streaming online at oye414.bandcamp.com. Imbued with the off-kilter beats and loops of local producer Klassik, who shares co-billing on the EP, In My Mind showcases Iglesias’ slippery flow and poetic, self-reflective lyrics.