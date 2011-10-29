Splitting the difference between spacey prog-rock and jammy electronic fusion, Ozric Tentacles have amassed a diverse audience over the last quarter-century, though the band's unusual flute-heavy, dub-jazz-ambient fusion hasn't found the same audience stateside as it has back in the group's native England. The band has moved increasingly toward electronica on recent albums, including 2009's The Yumyum Tree and the new Paper Monkeys , but they still prefer real instruments over programming, and longtime leader Ed Wynne still leaves plenty of space in the mix for his warped, assertive guitar.