Pablove Benefit Concert

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s, including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names from the Milwaukee music scene and beyond for this benefit concert, which features Jaill, Cory Chisel, Maritime, The Gufs’ Goran Kralj, Fitz and The Tantrums and is headlined by an acoustic set from Silversun Pickups’ Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger.