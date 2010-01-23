Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s, including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present for tonight’s Pablove Benefit Concert: Fever Marlene, The Gufs, The Lackloves, Maritime, Mike Benign, Old Man Malcolm, Pet Engine and Truth in Fiction. The bill is rich in local music history: Mike Benign, for instance, was the singer-songwriter for the ’90s alternative group Blue in the Face, while Pet Engine was one of the city’s most ubiquitous alterna-pop bands of that decade, staples of Summerfest and one of the few bands to receive regular radio play at a time when Milwaukee radio wasn’t as hospitable to local music as it is now.