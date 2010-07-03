Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Party

In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks filled the block to near capacity; this year’s lineup is smaller but should pack a spectacle all its own, thanks to a performance from the 30-piece Chicago circus punk band Mucca Pazza. They’ll be joined by garage-rockers White Mystery, punk favorites Call Me Lightning, the spaced-out hip-hop group Def Harmonic and enough cases of cheap PBR tall boys to build a formidable aluminum fortress.