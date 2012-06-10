As the production's name suggests, <i>Packer Fans from Outer Space</i> doesn't shy away from camp. Written and rewritten over six years by Lee Becker and Frederick “Doc” Heide, the musical takes place in Juddville, Wis., where fictional fruit farmer Harvey Keister must save a group of Packer aliens from the enemy Space Bears. Harvey's wife, Marge, however, is a Bears fan and thinks her husband has gone crazy. The play, which includes several reputable Milwaukee actors, was inspired by UFO reports from the <I>Door County Advocate</i> in 1952, along with an unusual Packers/Bears match in November 1953. (Through July 22)