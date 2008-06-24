Page France’s delicate folk-pop often sounded like it had been pulled directly from a Wes Anderson film, and as such, it was an instant hit in the blogosophere, where appetites for pristine indie-pop are large. Before they could find greater success, the pensive band broke-upor went on an extended leave, depending on the sourcebut frontman Michael Nau is vying for similar buzz with his latest project, The Cotton Jones Basket Ride, which puts a more turbulent spin on Page France’s peaceful twee. The group does a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.