Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Town, a mordant tale of a beautiful young revolutionary who is freed from her family’s grip by a terrorist, in small clubs and venues around the country, even sharing some bills with musical acts. They celebrate their return to Milwaukee with a homecoming performance of the play tonight at 10 p.m. at Stonefly Brewery, supported by Peter J. Woods, a Milwaukee noise artist who won high praise from Thurston Moore, one of the country’s most esteemed noise aficionados. Also on the bill is White, Wrench, Conservatory, a band that spins a particularly moody brand of shoegaze from an accordion, a beat-up Hammond organ and ample effects pedals.