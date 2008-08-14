Paint the Town Fundraiser

To raise money for their national tour behind their latest production, Paint the Town, the Bay View troupe Insurgent Theatre is throwing an 8 p.m. fundraiser tonight at Art Bar, with the support of nearly two dozen bars and restaurants from around the city. They’ll be raffling off donated liquor and goodies, including the grand prize: a shopping cart filled with enough booze and accessories to turn your home into a well-stocked bar. Meanwhile, Italian restaurants from all over the city are providing free pizza, pasta and appetizers.