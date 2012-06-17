More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Borges grew up in a home that had a library of more than 1,000 books. Surrounded by inspiration as a child, Borges later achieved renown for his own essays, poems and short stories. Among his numerous awards for literature was the prestigious Prix International in 1961, an honor he shared with playwright Samuel Beckett. Many of Borges' works, including his famous The Garden of Forking Paths, deal with fantasy and mystery. Latino Arts Inc. divides the artwork into philosophical sections that Borges explored in his texts: freedom and destiny, identity and memory, and faith and divinity. This exquisite collection, on display through July 13, expands on art and literature with compelling emotional sensitivity.