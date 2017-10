The Pamela Means Jazz Project headlines Jazz in the Park at Cathedral Square tonight at 6:30 p.m. As the name of her band suggests, jazz isn’t first nature to singer-guitarist Pamela Means, who is better known for saucy, politicized anti-folk in the spirit of Ani DiFranco, but with her Jazz Project, Means attempts to recreate the vocal jazz of singers like Cassandra Wilson and tone down her Lilith Fair tendencies.