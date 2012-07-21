Panalure w/ The Mike Benign Compulsion and Paul Fonfara

Though they just recently released <i>The Attic Demo</i> and performed their debut show only four months ago, the Milwaukee sextet Panalure have already started to turn heads with their beguilingly jazzy folk-rock hybrid. With her surprisingly delicate accordion harmonies, multi-instrumentalist LaRita Craft graces the smooth, eerie music of “Skater's Waltz” and brings a haunting Indian melody to “Don't Say No.” Singer and guitarist Fred Ziegler, meanwhile, adds an alluring rhythm to the blues ballad “Get the Girl” while Michael DeBoer demonstrates his sly slide guitar work. Panalure will share a stage with the local pop-rock band The Mike Benign Compulsion and songwriter Paul Fonfara of the Minneapolis band Painted Saints.