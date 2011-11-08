Panic! At the Disco w/ Patrick Stump and Foxy Shazam

With their sophomore album, Pretty. Odd. , which skirted emo conventions in favor of Beatles-inspired baroque-pop, Panic! At the Disco revealed themselves to be a much more creatively restless band than anybody could have guessed from their inaugural 2006 hit, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” Apparently not thrilled with the new direction, founding members Ryan Ross and Jon Walker left the band in 2009, but Spencer Smith and Brendon Urie have carried on as a duo, continuing their baroque flirtations while drawing from modern indie-rock on their latest album, Vices & Virtues . Opener Patrick Stump is no stranger to reinvention either. The former Fall Out Boy singer last month released his solo debut, Soul Punk, a smart, modern New Wave pop album that sounds nothing like his former band.