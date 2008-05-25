Teenagers plucked from the vine by a major label, in 2005 the artists formerly known as Panic! at the Disco released A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, a smash debut album pieced together straight from the Fall Out Boy playbook, but their sophomore album, Pretty. Odd. flips the script completely. In what guitarist/lyricist Ryan Ross in an interview with the Shepherd Express all but admits was a renunciation of debut album’s standard-issue emo, the group recorded an ambitious, tripped-out and often lovepop album in the spirit of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album. As if to make their reinvention official, they even dropped that infuriating exclamation mark from their name. Apparently they could sweat out that fever after all. The band headlines a high-gloss 7 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight, backed by Motion City Soundtrack, The Hush Sound and Phantom Planet.