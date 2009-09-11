Pantherfest w/ Common and Dashboard Confessional

UWM once again throws its massive annual back to school rally, Pantherfest, at the Marcus Amphitheater grounds this year. Topping this year’s bill are a pair of popular nation acts: Chicago rapper Common, at 10 p.m., and sensitive rockers Dashboard Confessional, at 8 p.m. There will also be carnival games, giveaways, sports demos and performances from ComedySportz, as well as a 9:30 p.m. firework display from the neighboring Indian Summer celebration at the Summerfest grounds. Admission to Pantherfest includes free entry to Indian Summer, as well.