Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion. On their 2006 album, The Paramour Sessions , they filled the voice left by rap with a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo, power ballads, even an orchestral track. Increasingly, though, they’ve settled on a more traditional sound inspired by ’80s hard-rock and hair metal, which they attempted convincingly on 2009’s Metamorphosis . The group plays Summerfest tonight in advance of a live album due in August.