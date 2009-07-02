The Paper Chase w/ Call me Lightning and Red Knife Lottery

John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made him an in-demand studio guru for artists like Mouse Mouse, The Thermals and The Mountain Goats, but he saves his darkest, most claustrophobic ideas for his own avant-indie ensemble, The Paper Chase. The Dallas band’s latest, Someday This Could All Be Yours, Vol. 1 , is their most high-concept yet, an album themed around things that can kill youfrom fire to lightning, blizzards, tornados, floods and epidemics, the clatter on each song loosely mirrors that of a different natural disaster. The Paper Chase shares this bill with Call Me Lightning and Red Knife Lottery, the Milwaukee band whose upcoming album, Soiled Soul and Rapture , was produced by Congleton.