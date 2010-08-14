Paramore w/ Tegan and Sara

On Paramore’s breakthrough 2007 album, Riot! , singer Hayley Williams trafficked in high-school drama and wry misanthropy, but the blockbuster emo-punk outfit had already outgrown some of that teenage angst by last year’s loftier Brand New Eyes , an album that grapples with the band’s success and details its near breakup. Along with her guest chorus on rapper B.o.B.’s summer hit “Airplanes,” the album flaunts Williams’ expressive voice and is a testament to her growing crossover appeal. Her band had better keep her happy; she could launch a solo career at any moment. Tonight’s Honda Civic Tour pairs Paramore with another act that is also sometimes unfairly dismissed by critics with pejorative comparisons to Avril Lavigne: Tegan and Sara, identical sisters from Canada who sing incisive power-pop songs about the psychological toll of insecure relationships.