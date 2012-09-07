Paramount Blues Festival

Grafton, Wis., has had a vivacious blues scene dating back to the village's Depression-era Paramount recording studio, with acts such as Charley Patton and Henry Townsend sent north from Chicago to record here. Townsend himself was honored in 2006 at the first festival commemorating the village's eminent blues history. Six years later, the two-day event continues to draw a diverse lineup, which this year includes Soul Kitchen, Tweed Funk, Katz Sass, The Bel Airs, Alan Mock, Alex Wilson, Lizzi Neal Band, Kilborn Alley, Nick Moss, Albert Cummings, Ana Popovic and Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo. (Also Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.)