The Parlor Mob w/ Invade Rome

Part of the ’70s rock revival movement that’s birthed bands like Wolfmother and Kings of Leon, New Jersey’s Parlor Mob kicks out loud hard-rock with traces of Led Zeppelin and the MC5. On their 2008 debut, And You Were a Crow , singer Mark Melicia also channels his inner Jack White, wailing over thrashing blues riffs, conjuring images of dead leaves and the dirty ground. Tonight’s free show pairs The Parlor Mob with Invade Rome, a Milwaukee band that for nearly a decade played under the moniker Freshwater Collins before they took a turn toward heavier, psychedelic rock ’n’ roll with their latest album, Light Eyed and Villainous , then decided they were long overdue for a name change.