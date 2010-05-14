Particle w/ Roster McCabe

For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in, and then losing, new members. Their 2006 album, the hip-hop-influenced Transformations Live for the People, heralded the arrival of two new players who brought vocals to the group’s previously instrumental, “jamtronica” sound, but within a year those new members were gone. One of those ex-members, guitarist Ben Combe, will sit in with the band during this spring tour, another testament to the band’s revolving door. The tour promises to revisit plenty of the band’s early and rare material.