Particle w/ Undercover Organism

For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in, and then losing, new members. Their 2006 album, the guest-laden, hip-hop-influenced Transformations Live for the People , heralded the arrival of two new players who brought vocals to the group's previously instrumental, “jamtronica” sound. Within a year those new members were gone, though one of those ex-members, guitarist Ben Combe, has occasionally still played with the band, another testament to the group's revolving door. Tonight the group headlines this “Back to School Blowout” with Milwaukee's own jamtronica band, Undercover Organism.