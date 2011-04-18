Parts & Labor w/ Call Me Lightning

Music listeners would usually be well advised to take claims of a noise-rock band making its "poppiest album yet" with a grain of salt, since pop is usually an extremely relative term in these contexts. But in the case of Brooklyn institution Parts & Labor, the term is literal. Recorded in Milwaukee (the one-time home of drummer Joe Wong), the band's fifth and latest album, Constant Future , is a rich, kaleidoscopic pop record built from throbbing synthesizers and distorted guitars, then buffed to an inviting sheen with the help of Flaming Lips and MGMT engineer Dave Fridmann. The record doubles down on the catchiness without compromising any of the band's signature weirdness. An opening set from local punk heroes Call Me Lightning should ensure a hearty turnout for this show.