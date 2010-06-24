Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused synth-pop group’s Chunk of Change EP was charming all the right music blogs. Manners , the group’s 2009 full-length debut, proved the band’s broader commercial appeal, becoming an unexpected hit on the alternative-rock charts. Tonight’s show is the group’s second of three in Milwaukee this year, following a sold-out show at the Riverside Theater in spring and preceding an opening slot for Muse at the Bradley Center in the fall.