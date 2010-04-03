Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manners teems with glistening electro-pop, playing like a singles collection even though it’s actually the band’s debut. As they flirt with alternative-radio airplay and additional exposure from television licensing, the Cambridge, Mass., group has become an in-demand touring act. Tonight’s Milwaukee show was originally booked at the Turner Hall Ballroom before it was rescheduled for the much larger Riverside Theater.