Pat Benatar w/ Neil Giraldo

In the early ’80s Pat Benatar dominated the pop charts and won several Grammys for meaty hits like “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker.” Lately the 56-year-old Brooklyn heroine and husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo have been revisiting those classics along with some slower numbers and acoustic ballads on a recent tour with fellow female rockers Blondie and The Donnas, but tonight’s Turner Hall Ballroom gig ditches the rest of the girl party, allowing Benatar and Giraldo some much needed and extended alone-time onstage.