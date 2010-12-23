Logging about two dozen shows a month as a staple of pretty much every southeastern Wisconsin outdoor festival lineup and clubs throughout the Midwest, Pat McCurdy is one of Milwaukee’s most prolific performers. Riffing on the absurdities of modern life and spoofing traditional images of masculinity, his songs are essentially Tim Allen skits put to rock music, and they make ample use of crowd sing-alongs and call-and-response. That interaction has made his shows perpetually popular with college crowds and festival audiences alike.