With his toasting skills, pop sensibilities and early understanding of the role hip-hop would play in reggae, Pato Banton became a reggae star in the ’80s, releasing humorous songs like “Don’t Sniff Coke,” a track that found him affably advocating ganja as a healthy alternative to harder drugs. Collaborations with the English Beat, UB40, Mad Professor, Sting and Steel Pulse only furthered his profile. After a half-decade spent largely out of the spotlight, Banton has been touring hard recently, pushing a comeback.