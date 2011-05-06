From unassuming beginnings as a writer for “MADtv” and a co-star on “King of Queens,” hardly two of the most cherished modern comedy institutions, Patton Oswalt has emerged as one of the most respected comedians of his time. That has as much to do with his smart stand-up act, which is marked by deft commentary on both pop and geek culture as well as ruminations on big-picture topics, as much as it does Oswalt's fantastic acting turns. Since winning over families as a lovable rodent in Ratatouille , Oswalt has upped his cachet with a string of well-chosen supporting roles in a series of cult comedy and sci-fi programs, and impressed critics with a violent starring role in the 2009 independent drama Big Fan .