Milwaukee-raised Patty Larkin grew up with the piano, but became an eminent guitar player after teaching herself in high school and then honing her jazz-based style at the Berklee College of Music. Larkin's urban-infused folk-pop hinges on inventive, spellbinding guitar spirals that aptly frame her tale-telling. In 1985, Larkin released her first album, Step into the Light , but she didn't crack the Billboard charts until 2003's Red=Luck . Two years later, Larkin produced the collaboration album La Guitara , a collection of songs by accomplished women guitarists. Released last March, her most recent album, 25 , contains 25 new tracks as a tribute to her 25th anniversary as a professional recording artist.