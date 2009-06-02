Bay View’s popular Chill on the Hill summer concert series returns to the expansive band shell in Humboldt Park tonight with a performance from one of the city’s most celebrated musicians: Paul Cebar, who is nearly synonymous with Milwaukee (his longtime band was even christened The Milwaukeeans), even though he draws from sounds born far to the south of us, namely the steamy, Cajun-spiked R&B of New Orleans. A haven for young families and picnicking couples, Chill on the Hill continues every Tuesday through September, with performers including Copper Box, Swing Nouveau, Reilly and De La Buena.