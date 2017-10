Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight at 7 p.m., Cebar performs with his new outfit, Tomorrow Soundessentially a rechristened version of the Milwaukeeans.