Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the sounds of the southsteamy, New Orleans-inspired R&B and shades of tropical world musicwhich should make his show tonight a welcome respite from the snow and cold Milwaukee has just endured. Cebar’s latest album is a solo acoustic affair, One Little Light On , but tonight he plays with Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, essentially a reconfigured version of the Milwaukeeans.