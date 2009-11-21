Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound w/ Robin Pluer

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our cold, snow-covered Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the souths of the southsteamy, New Orleans-inspired R&B and shades of tropical world musicwhich should make his 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight a welcome respite from the cold, snowy landscape outside. He plays tonight with the Tomorrow Sound, an reconfigured version of his Milwaukeeans.