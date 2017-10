Paul Cebar is in many respects synonymous with Milwaukee (his band is even named “The Milwaukeeans”), so it’s ironic that much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing anything else in the city. Cebar instead taps the sound of the southsteamy, New Orleans-inspired R&B and shades of tropical world musicmusic, in other words, that’s perfect for summer. Cebar does a 7:30 p.m. show tonight at the Miramar Theatre.