Forming a deep bond with the similarly straight-talking comedian Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney acted as head writer for “The Richard Pryor Show” and co-writer of Pryor’s landmark albums, including Live on the Sunset Strip and …Is It Something I Said? . For all his ties to that legend, Mooney definitely has his own comic voice apart from his most famous collaborator, earning laughs with material that is much more angry and direct than Pryor’s potent storytelling. Not for the easily offended, expect tonight’s show to include plenty of observations about the state of race relations in America.