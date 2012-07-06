British trance DJ Paul Oakenfold's career has contained detours as a producer, an actor and, perhaps most surprising, a chef, but despite his many calling cards, his most viable contribution to the world is as a house-shaking remix-guru. His progressive, Balearic beats feature samples from artists like Madonna and Justin Timberlake, while some of his more adventurous forays include remixing the James Bond theme song. Always thinking one step ahead, the eccentric Oakenfold is planning to break ground once again with his upcoming album <i>Pop Killer</i>, which promises collaborations with Cee Lo Green and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.