One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the '70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed a run of amiable rock singles, most memorably the classic-rock standards “Can't Get Enough” and “Feel Like Making Love.” Since then, Rodgers has kept busy with a number of other bands, including The Firm and The Law, before becoming the replacement singer for Queen. Recently he's been touring as a solo artist.