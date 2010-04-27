A local novelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations of Italian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is the author of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960s Tuscany, the conclusion of his sweeping narrative “A Tuscan Trilogy.” Dino’s Story follows a young man who was just a child in the first novel. Akin to the previous two narratives, The Cielo: A Novel of Wartime Tuscany and Sparrow’s Revenge: A Novel of Postwar Tuscany , Dino’s Story intermixes interesting plotlines, accurate historical details and compelling characters. A veteran journalist who has taught writing at Marquette University for many years and also served as a writer, editor and writing coach for the Milwaukee Journal , Salsini will speak at Boswell Book Co. tonight.