Milwaukee author Paul Salsini seemed to stumble on a formula for a successful franchise with his debut novel, The Cielo, an adventure set in a war-torn Tuscany during the second world war, and sure enough, he’s followed up that book with a new sequel, Sparrow’s Revenge. This latest adventure follows Salsini’s resistance fighter as he hunts down a Nazi war criminal, while Tuscany rebuilds itself in the aftermath of the war. Salsini reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop.