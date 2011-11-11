Paul Simon w/ Punch Brothers

Plenty of graying folkies from the '60s are still releasing new music, but few can match the vitality of folk-pop luminary Paul Simon. The singer-songwriter is touring behind this April's So Beautiful or So What , one of his best-reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusion album, Graceland . It's the work of a musician who sounds far younger than his 70 years, a fearless set of textured, polyrhythmic tracks built from guitars and loops. Simon is joined on the tour by a full band of multi-instrumentalists, so expect plenty of saxophone, keyboards and African guitars and percussion. The opening act Punch Brothers is the primary creative outlet for former Nickel Creek mandolinist Chris Thile.